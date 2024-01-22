Detroit Lions To Host NFC Championship Watch Party At Ford Field

January 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Although the Lions will be on the road next Sunday, fans will still have the opportunity to watch them play at Ford Field.



The lions will take on the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday at 6:30pm.



An “All Grit” watch party will be held at Ford Field. Tickets go on sale at 3pm today, with a pre-sale available at 10am for Lions Loyal Members. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.



The franchise will show the game on all video boards and display screens inside Ford Field, along with performances by the team’s cheerleaders and drumline.



Fans can purchase up to ten total tickets while supplies last. Reservations will be accepted until Friday or until capacity has been reached.



More information is available in the provided link.



AP photos.