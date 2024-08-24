Deputy Makes Double Drunk Driving Arrest

August 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ingham County Sheriff's Officers reports a deputy made a traffic stop for speed near Osborne Rd. and E. Dansville Rd. in Ingham Twp. Friday evening.



He arrested the driver, a 25-year-old Gregory man for operating while intoxicated.



A second vehicle driven by a 23-yearold Spring Arbor man stopped to check on his friend who had just been arrested.



The Spring Arbor Man was also arrested for operating while intoxicated.



Both suspects were lodged at the Ingham County Jail.