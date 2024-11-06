Deputies Tased Genoa Twp Man Suffering Mental Health Crisis

November 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were forced to tase a 60-year-old man having a mental breakdown in Genoa Township Tuesday evening.



According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Menominee Drive on the report of a suicidal subject. A resident reported that a male subject was on their front porch yelling for help and requesting an ambulance.



Upon the arrival, deputies located the suspect, wearing only underwear and bleeding from both wrists. The subject refused numerous verbal commands and attempts by deputies to de-escalate the situation.



He became increasingly agitated and told deputies that he was going to fight them. As he approached a deputy, he was tasered and taken into custody without further incident.



Livingston County EMS transported the subject to the hospital for physical injuries he caused to himself and a mental health evaluation.



It was later determined that the subject had smoked a large amount of crack cocaine which led to his mental health crisis.



Charges will be sought through the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for resisting and obstructing police.