Deputies Investigate Fatal Crash in Deerfield Township

December 26, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Christmas Eve in Deerfield Township.



On Sunday December 24th, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Deputies were dispatched to Bennett Lake Road near Alvord Drive.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Kia Sportage, operated by a 31-year-old woman from Howell, was traveling west on Bennett Lake Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve. Upon leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a tree.



The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was found not to be wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.



Deputies say alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors.



Bennett Lake Road remained closed for approximately four hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Hartland Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.