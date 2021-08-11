Denim & Diamonds Brings Western Fun Back To Howell

August 11, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An area nonprofit will once again turn a local ranch into the old West for its annual and largest benefit of the year.



LACASA Center’s Denim & Diamonds fall fundraiser is set for Saturday, September 18th at the Haggerty-Bearden Ranch. The jeans-preferred event offers an evening of live entertainment, dancing, Wild West gambling, a variety of western-themed activities, and a grand finale fireworks display. Throughout the evening, guests can get down on the dance floor, purchase tickets to a raffle featuring a $6,000 diamond and other gems, and try their luck at casino games for the chance to win prizes. There will be barbeque will from Block Brewing, wine, and beer, a Lady Luck Raffle, and live country-themed music by Whiskey Fixx.



Tickets to the event are on sale now and may be purchased at Cooper & Binkley Jewelers in Brighton, and in Howell at Howell Western Wear and the LACASA Collection. They can also be purchased online at lacasacenter.org. Tickets to the Diamond Mine raffle are $100, and only 100 will be offered. Every ticket holder will come away with cubic zirconia, a gemstone, or the real diamond.



All proceeds from the event stay local and benefit the victims of child abuse and interpersonal violence.



To learn more, contact Alyssa Wierzbicki, Fund Development Coordinator at 517-548-1350 or awierzbicki@lacasacenter.org