Deerfield Township Business Owner Wins Community Service Award

July 10, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Deerfield Township Board of Trustees has recognized a local resident and business owner for his work at helping people get through the COVID-19 crisis.



At the Board’s regular meeting Thursday night, officials presented Kirk Norman, owner of Snappers Bar, with the Community Service Award. Starting on March 23rd, for the next 75 days Norman and his staff served 3,000 meals to residents in need. Norman said the opening days were wild and that he couldn’t believe so many people would come. He called the response “off the hook” and “really surprising.” Norman told WHMI that people needed help and it felt it good to be able to give that to them.



Norman was humble about the award, saying the real award was people saying “Thank you” and “God bless you.” He said the feeling that people gave him back will always be in his heart, and that “it’s not a feeling you can buy.”



Deerfield Township Supervisor Al Mattioli said Norman has a big heart and that they are all appreciative that he is a part of their community.



Also recognized were Snappers’ manager Charles Skidmore, and cooks Thomas Garcia and Stanley Gadd, who were with Norman throughout the relief effort.



The meals weren’t the first donations to the community that Norman has gifted. Mattioli said he’s also provided the ice cream for the township’s ice cream social the past couple of years.