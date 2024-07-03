Body Of Deceased Female Found In Northfield Township

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A dead body was discovered in a rural area in eastern Northfield Township.



The body of an unidentified deceased female was found this past Sunday, June 30th. It was reportedly found along Earhart Road, just north of 6 Mile.



It’s an active investigation and the Northfield Township Police Department says officers and investigators have been working with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office.



The Department stressed there is no evidence to suggest any danger or threats to residents.



Lt. David Powell said they recognize the public wants more information on the incident but asked for understanding that maintaining the integrity of the investigation is their priority right now. He said they will update the community with more information when they can.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective/Sergeant Roberts at robertsj@northfieldmi.gov, Officer Guerrero at guerreroj@northfieldmi.gov, or Lt. Powell at powelld@northfieldmi.gov.



People can also call 734-449-9911.



An article on Mlive.com, link provided, states a woman and her husband were walking on a dirt road near their home and discovered the woman's naked body in a road-side culvert.