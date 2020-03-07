Time To Spring Forward Sunday

March 7, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





It’s time to spring forward this weekend – meaning we lose an hour of sleep but gain one hour of daylight.



Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, with area residents being reminded to set their clocks ahead by one hour at 2am. Many electronic devices such as cell phones and computers update and sync automatically with the spring time change. The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to watch out for pedestrians, joggers, and bicyclists because sunrise will occur one hour later, meaning that it will be darker later in the morning.



Daylight Saving Time also marks an easy way to remember to replace or at least check the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Local fire officials remind that smoke alarms slowly start to wear out like everything else and should be replaced in a timely manner to make sure they respond properly. The weekend is said to be a good time to not only actually test smoke alarms but make sure an escape plan is in place in case of a fire and practice it. A number of local fire departments have programs in which firefighters will come out and check smoke alarms to make sure they’re in proper working order and help replace them or install new batteries.



While some appreciate the time change, many others aren’t happy with the schedule disruption. There have been efforts over the years within the Michigan Legislature to eliminate Daylight Saving Time but bills have gone nowhere. On the bright side, March 9th marks National Napping Day.