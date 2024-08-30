Cultura Celebration To Return In September

August 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents can again experience a vibrant fusion of culture at a returning event in September.



Cultura is a celebration of culture through music, art, and food that brings the world to the local community. Attendees can immerse themselves in a day filled with visual art, spoken word, music, dance, and culinary delights. The event features sounds and movement from around the world, unique and culturally symbolic art, and food trucks serving cuisine from international regions.



Cultura takes place on Saturday, September 28th from noon to 9pm at the Howell Opera House. Admission is free.



The Livingston Diversity Council and the Livingston Arts Council are hosting the second annual celebration. Everyone of all ages is welcome to join the festivities.



Two stages will feature performance artists, visual art will be displayed on the walls of the Opera House, and culinary delights will be served by food truck vendors.



Livingston Diversity Council Executive Director Nicole Matthews-Creech said “All aspects of the event will help attendees learn a little more about different cultures through dance, music, art and food. Cultura is an ideal opportunity to open your minds and hearts to a greater understanding and deeper sense of global community – all on our streets in downtown Howell.”



Additionally, tickets can also be purchased for a limited audience “Mocktail” tasting event where participants will craft and taste three different mocktails and enjoy food pairings.



More information is available in the provided link and attachments.