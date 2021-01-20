Free COVID Mask Drive-Thru Event At Hamburg Senior Center

January 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents can get free COVID-19 masks at a drive-thru event at a local senior center next week.



The Livingston County Health Department has received an allotment of KN95 masks from the state to provide to the public. The Department has partnered with Hamburg Township to set up a drive-thru mask distribution site on Tuesday, January 26th from noon to 4pm. The free KN95 masks will be available at the Hamburg Senior Center located at 10405 Merrill Road.



The drive-thru event is open to all Livingston County residents. Individuals can pick up masks for themselves or their family, friends, and neighbors. Both adult and youth size masks will be available. Masks will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.



Health Department officials say although vaccine distribution in the county is taking place, it is still important that people wear a mask to protect themselves and others until more people can receive the vaccine. The Department encourages residents to continue to wear masks, social distance from those not in their household, and wash their hands often - even after receiving the vaccine.



More information is available through the link.