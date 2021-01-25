Free Mask Drive-Thru Event At Hamburg Senior Center Tuesday

January 25, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents can get free COVID-19 masks at a drive-thru event tomorrow at a local senior center.



The Livingston County Health Department has partnered with Hamburg Township to set up a drive-thru mask distribution site after receiving an allotment of KN95 masks from the state to provide to the public. The drive-thru event is open to all Livingston County residents. Both adult and youth size masks are available.



Hamburg Township Clerk Mike Dolan tells WHMI the masks are packaged in groups of ten so they’re basically handing out ten per individual. However, he says if anyone comes through and would like to pick some up for family, friends, or neighbors or knows anyone with income challenges or an inability to get out – by all means let them know and they’ll be happy to give out more as they want to get them into people’s hands so they can wear them.



Dolan says they have a little over 4,000 of the KN95 masks and a little over 1,000 children’s masks. Not knowing how many people will come through, Dolan says they have a back-up plan and the Health Department also provided he township with nearly 5,000 KN90 masks so they should be able to accommodate those interested in coming through. He noted that police and fire personnel will be assisting with traffic at the event to get people in and out safely.



The masks will be distributed on a first come, first served basis from noon to 4pm tomorrow at the Hamburg Senior Center located at the township complex on Merrill Road, just south of M-36.



