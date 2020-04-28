County Burn Ban Lifted

April 28, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A county-wide burn ban has been rescinded.



The Livingston County Fire Chief’s Association says that the open burn ban that had been instituted at the start of the coronavirus shutdown is lifted as of today. The ban had been put in place in late March to reduce calls for nuisance or unauthorized burning - which permitted staff to be available for other critical incident needs and helped to protect firefighters from infection by limiting their exposure to potentially infected persons.



Despite the ban being lifted, the association still asks residents to obtain a copy of the Burn Ordinance for their particular community. You’ll find that information posted below. Meanwhile, the residents engaging in open burning are advised to do so only in low wind conditions with a means to extinguish the fire nearby. The fire must also be attended at all times and kept manageable and a safe distance away from structures.



Anyone with questions or concerns regarding burning is advised to contact their local fire department.