County Board Rejects Mandatory Volunteerism For Employees

April 2, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution extending pay to non-essential county employees, while striking down an amendment that could have forced them to volunteer to help in COVID-19 fighting measures.



The Board conducted its special meeting Wednesday morning using web technology. On the agenda was a resolution extending the closure and reduced services the county provides to April 30th, to fall in line President Trump’s recommendation this past weekend. The resolution also brings the county into compliance with a new federal law that provides 80 hours of sick leave for employees sick with, or quarantined by a physician because of, COVID-19. Those 80 hours can also be used at 2/3 pay to help cover child care needs. During the discussion period, Commissioner Wes Nakagiri motioned for an amendment. The amendment would direct department heads to investigate with human relations the appropriate reassignment of non-essential employees who are off due to guidelines but still receiving pay. This could be for help in other county departments to mitigate shortages, or for helping neighboring counties or the state with services like contact-tracing during the emergency.



This amendment was met with resistance by several commissioners, including Gary Childs. He said we are directed from the Governor and President to stay home, and that it’s wrong to force people to go out and work when they’ve been deemed non-essential. He said the county’s departments are doing well, and the Livingston County Health Department has said they don’t want or need extra help right now.



Nakagiri said, he too, shares concerns about sending people out, and with regards to that, the contact-tracing of COVID-19 patients is done over the phone. He also added that he speculates many employees would welcome the opportunity to contribute towards the good cause.



Commissioners Kate Lawrence, Bob Bezotte, and Carol Griffith agreed that those wanting to volunteer should be commended, but this should not be a requirement.



The amendment failed 5-2. The original resolution to extend pay and benefits passed 6-1.