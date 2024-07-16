Country Blues Narrative With Songs At Brighton District Library

July 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A program featuring a country blues narrative with songs is set tomorrow night at the Brighton District Library.



The program will take attendees on a tour through history with a musical twist on Wednesday at the library from 7 to 8pm. It features a narrated journey from the first recorded Blues songs in the 1920s to just after World War II.



The program will highlight how the Blues evolved from the Roaring 20’s through Prohibition to the aftermath of global war.



Acoustic guitarist/vocalist Leonardo Gianola will perform a concert blended with storytelling and history.



Event information is available in the provided link and attachment.