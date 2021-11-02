Council Races In Howell & Brighton Top Today's Ballot

November 2, 2021

By Jon King /jking@whmi.com





Livingston County voters will be casting ballots in several municipal elections and deciding a school bond issue today at the polls.



The biggest race, in terms of the number of candidates, is in Brighton where eight residents are vying for four open seats on the city council. Meanwhile, in Howell, there are three races on the ballot, with two candidates for Mayor, six candidates for three open council seats, and three candidates for two seats on the Board of Review.



There is also a bond issue on the ballot for voters in the Fowlerville Community Schools district. According to district officials, the 0.9 mill proposal would extend bond payments for one year, while not increasing the annual payment for taxpayers. The additional money will be used for “erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new elementary school building” as well as “remodeling school buildings; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping playgrounds and sites.”



Polls will be open until 8pm. You’ll find additional details on the Livingston County Clerk's webpage.