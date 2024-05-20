Consumers Energy Preparing Crews for Severe Weather

May 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Consumers Energy crews are preparing to respond to high winds, hail and heavy rain that are expected to sweep across Michigan tonight and through the day Tuesday. Hundreds of electric lineworkers will be ready to respond in case of power outages.



The Consumers Energy Storm Restoration Team has been monitoring the forecast and planning for the potential of severe weather. The thunderstorm is expected to include high winds and should be felt across southern Michigan, plus West Michigan and the Bay region.



Consumers Energy is encouraging customers to visit http://www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter for helpful tips to prepare before, during and after a storm. Customers can visit the online outage map, report an outage and sign up to receive power restoration updates. Customers should also download the Consumers Energy app.



Customers should stay away from downed wires and anything they are touching, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.



Some preparation tips for potential severe weather include:



· Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.



· Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.



· Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.



Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these other important storm safety tips in mind:



· A portable generator should be placed away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical.



· In addition to moving your generator outdoors and away from your home doors and intakes, don’t run your vehicles in a garage.



· Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.