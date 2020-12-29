Heating Tips For Keeping Winter Energy Costs Down

December 29, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Now officially more than a full week into winter, Consumers Energy has tips for keeping warm and safe while not breaking the bank on energy bills.



Expenses for many are tighter this year due to the pandemic and Consumers is helping with energy savings advice and heating safety. The utility is offering free smart thermostats to households and small businesses that can help customers save 10% or more on energy bills. The smart thermostats help reduce energy waste and help lessen the stress on the electric grid by reducing energy during times when demand is highest. These are available to all customers through their website, at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/marketplace.



Additionally, changing a furnace filter monthly, especially if there are pets in the home, can save cash. Use weather stripping and caulk to seal air leaks around windows and doors. Consumers reports that a 1/8-inch crack around a door is the equivalent of a softball-sized hole in the middle of it. Unplugging electronic devices not in use can save upwards of $200 annually. Also, make sure drapes aren’t blocking heat registers and air-return ducts. Closing the ducts in unused rooms can also help save costs.



Consumers also reminds customers never to use a stovetop, oven, or charcoal grill to heat your home, and don’t use generators indoors, in a basement, or in a garage. Make sure flammable materials, like clothing and boxes, are kept away from the furnace and have your furnace inspected and tuned by a professional annually. And be extra careful with space heaters, making sure to unplug them before leaving the room or going to sleep.



Help is available for those having trouble paying their energy bills. Consumers encourages residents who are having difficulties to call 2-1-1- and find out what resources are available in your community.