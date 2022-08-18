Construction In Cohoctah Township

August 18, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Road closures are coming to Cohoctah Township.



Work at the Great Lakes Central Railroad crossing on Cohoctah Road will begin on Monday, weather permitting. Crews will be doing repair work on the crossing.



The projected finish date will be August 30th.



The intersection will be completely closed to all traffic, including EMS vehicles. A detour sign will be posted via Oak Grove Road and Elm Street.



Signs have been placed near the crossing in advance of the start date. A detour route will be posted.