Road Projects In Cohoctah Township Next Week

June 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some road projects and closures are scheduled next week in Cohoctah Township.



The first will start on Monday on Gannon Road between Byron Road and Betterly Road. The other will follow on Tuesday on Byron Road between Cohoctah Road and Lovejoy Road.



Crews will be performing drainage work for both projects, which should be completed the following day.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the roads will be closed to thru-traffic for both projects, with only local traffic permitted.