August 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews /news@whmi.com





A local non-profit that supports youth athletics and strives to “make kids dreams come true” is hosting some fundraising events this weekend.



Jeff Minock founded the Coach Minock Varsity Club Foundation in 2018.



The Foundation supports youth athletics and Minock says their motto is they want to make kids dreams come true, no matter what the family's financial situation is. He said they don’t want any kids left behind when it comes to playing youth sports and they support anyone who needs help.



To date, the Foundation has been able to donate $42,800 to those in need.



Minock told WHMI with how much everything costs today, it’s hard for some people to make ends meet - let alone get their kids involved in sport. He said it’s very important to keep kids involved and focused on positive things, and sports help build their life for the “game of life”. Minock further added that sports teach kids teamwork, how to deal with adversity, and give them a competitive edge in life - thus starting them at a young age is important.



The big golf outing of the year for the Foundation is this Friday at Chemung Hills but it’s currently full. However, an event on Saturday at the Howell Eagles Club is open to the public. There will be a beer tent and live music from Miranda and the M-80’s. That starts at 7pm and is $10 at the door.



Donations can also be made directly to the non-profit.



Details are available in the provided link.