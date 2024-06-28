Weekend Closures On Northbound US-127

June 28, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Delays for anyone traveling in the Ingham County/Lansing area this weekend.



MDOT will close northbound US-127 from I-96 to I-496, including multiple ramps, for shoulder and guardrail repairs on Saturday from noon until 5pm.



The work is part of the $205 (m) million investment to rebuild US-127/I-496 from I-96 to I-496 that will address safety concerns, improve roadway geometrics, and improve vehicular movement. The project is also improving and rebuilding bridges through the segment while updating drainage, signs, and pavement markings in Ingham County.



Overall completion is pegged for December 2025.



A link to the project page is provided.