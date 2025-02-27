Intermittent Closures On I-96 Friday Morning For Permit Utility Work
February 27, 2025
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Motorists will encounter intermittent closures on I-96 in the Williamston area early Friday morning.
MDOT has issued a permit to DTE for utility work on I-96 in each direction between M-52 and Williamston Road in Ingham County.
The project will require intermittent freeway closures throughout the operation - which is only expected to last for around an hour between 4am and 5am.
Traffic control will be maintained by Michigan State Police.
MDOT says motorists should expect delays.