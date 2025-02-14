Overnight Closures On I-696 Next Weekend

February 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Prep work will force a complete closure of a section of westbound I-696 next weekend.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing westbound I-696 from I-75 to Lahser Road overnight Friday, February 21st and Saturday, February 22nd for preparation work in anticipation of the project beginning on March 1st.



The closures will be in effect from 10pm next Friday to 6am Saturday, and then again from 10pm next Saturday to 6am Sunday.



Westbound I-696 will be closed from I-75 to Lahser Road for overhead electrical work and bridge deck sounding inspections.



Portable message boards will detour traffic via southbound I-75 to westbound M-8 (Davison Highway), then northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to westbound I-696.



The last phase of the Restore the Reuther project is expected to begin Saturday, March 1st.



Eastbound and westbound I-696 will be rebuilt between Lahser Road and I-75 in 2025-2026. Then in 2027, I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road. The project includes rebuilding the roadway, bridge work and drainage structures.



As part of the project, 60 bridges will be repaired, including the rebuilding of the Church Street Plaza bridge that contains Victoria Park. During that rebuilding, a walkway detour will be in place.



Westbound traffic will be maintained while eastbound and westbound I-696 are rebuilt between Lahser Road and I-75. However, eastbound traffic will be detoured via southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), eastbound M-8 (Davison Highway), and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-696.



MDOT says the project will result in a smoother, safer driving surface, with improved drainage.



Project information is available in the provided link.