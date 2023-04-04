Cleary University To Host "Sip, Savor and Support" Event

April 4, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new event featuring bourbon, beer and wine tasting is planned to benefit Cleary University’s Athletic Department.



The “Sip, Savor and Support” event features food, drinks, entertainment, and prizes while supporting the Cleary Cougars. It will take place on Friday, April 14th at 6:30 pm at Cleary Commons.



The cost is $50 a person and includes 12 beverage tastings, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music, a silent auction and a commemorative Cleary tasting glass. All proceeds benefit Cleary student athletes.



The University says it also welcomes event sponsors, donations, and silent auction contributions.



A press release and event flyer are attached.