Cleary University Hosts First Summerfest Celebration This Evening

June 15, 2023

A local university is hosting its first Summerfest celebration tonight in Howell.



Cleary University will host the family-themed event on its Genoa Township campus on Thursday, June 15th from 5 to 9:30pm.



The event features a car show, a live concert, food trucks, refreshments, a kids activity area, and family entertainment.



The event is open to all ages. General admission is $37 and includes the car show and a live concert by The Family Tradition Band, recently named “Best Band” in Detroit by Hour Detroit magazine, and “Best Country Band” by Review Magazine in Mid-Michigan.



Kids 12 and under are free. Cleary is setting up a special area for kids that will include bounce houses, face painting, and balloon artists.



The cost for those interested in showcasing their vehicle is $20 with pre-registration, and $25 the day of Summerfest.



Guests can purchase featured favorites from many food trucks. Captain’s Wood Fired (pizza) Pies, Whoa Taco, Heaven on a Roll hoagies, Tony’s Hot Dogs and Kona Ice will be on site for the festivities.



Proceeds from Summerfest will go toward funding student scholarships at the university.



Director of Development at Cleary Tom Egan said they’re investing a great deal of time and energy to make their first Summerfest a sensational event the entire family can enjoy.



He noted the funds raised from the event directly support scholarships for students in need. Egan said their hope is that the community and local businesses will support the event that “truly will make a difference in the lives of future Cleary students.”



A link to purchase tickets is provided.