Cleary U Offers New Program in Digital Media Marketing

July 31, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Enrollment continues for those considering classes at Cleary University this fall, and school president Alan Drimmer says they're offering students more degree programs than ever.



"In addition to our certificate programs and new degree programs from last year in cyber security, data analytics, digital marketing, product management and supply chain, in the fall we're rolling out a new concentration in media production management," he says.



"This is a program that will help students create content in marketing for businesses, marketing for social media. Both audio and video marketing."



That program is a partnership with Brighton-based Wayne Media Group.



"With the way the economy is evolving, these are the things that people are really excited about," says Drimmer.



Drimmer points out there are several student loan and scholarship programs available as well, all you have to do is call and ask.



Cleary University recently earned top honors in Michigan for its return on investment among private, non-profit schools.