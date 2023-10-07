Cleary University Welcomes Largest Incoming Class

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Incoming enrollment for Cleary University is the largest since the school’s inception in 1883.



The business college reports a total student count of 1-thousand-fifty students for the 2023-2024 school year. That’s an increase of 17 percent from the previous school year.



According to a recent release, Cleary’s student population continues to increase each year, with 2019 numbers at 658, and last year’s count at 898. Cleary President, Alan Drimmer, PhD says he attributes the increase to many factors, “particularly the alignment of the school’s curriculum with the labor market.”



Cleary recently established an accelerated degree program for first responders including Police, Fire, and EMS providers.



Dr. Drimmer notes the new program has attracted hundreds of adult students. He says the university is proud of its faculty, small class sizes, and the attention given to students.



Cleary University is a four-year, accredited university offering undergraduate and graduate degrees from a Business Arts curriculum.



A non-profit university, Cleary’s campus is at 3750 Cleary Drive in Howell, with an additional education center in Detroit.



