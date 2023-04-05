Cleary Esports Team Wins 1st Championship In School History

April 5, 2023

The Cleary Cougar Esports team captured the school's first ever Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Championship this past weekend.



The weekend consisted of two single-game tournaments, and the results were combined with the fall's Rocket League championship to declare the overall winner.



Cleary finished in fourth place in the Rocket League tournament in November.



The first-place finish in a League of Legends tournament this past weekend gave the Cougars enough points to claim the WHAC's overall Esports Championship.



Also announced at the tournament were the postseason awards, and multiple Cougars were recognized. Head Coach Nathan Benton was named the WHAC Esports Coach of the Year in his 1st season at the helm.



Pichit Charoenpanich was recognized as Cleary's representative on the Champions of Character team.



All five starters on the League of Legends team were recognized. Azeem Ali and William Cronin were named First Team All-Conference, while John Leomarc Alonzo, Kieron Cronin, and Jon Quach were named Second Team All-Conference.



