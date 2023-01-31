Community Events Celebrate Black History Month

January 31, 2023

Cleary University in Genoa Township is celebrating Black History Month in February with three community events.



The first is a free showing of the 2018 documentary film “I am MLK Jr” this Thursday. The film explores the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and his impact on civil rights through the years. The showing is at the Historic Howell Theater in downtown Howell at 314 E. Grand River. Doors open at 6:30pm, the film begins at 7pm, and a panel discussion follows the documentary. The event is recommended for those age 13 and older. No registration is needed. The Livingston Diversity Council is the presenting sponsor.



The next event is a Charles H Wright Museum tour that will take place on Friday, February 10th at Detroit’s Midtown Cultural Center. The cost is $20 a person and includes transportation to and from the museum, a guided tour, and time to explore other exhibits at the museum. The Charles H. Wright Museum holds the world’s largest permanent collection of African American culture, comprised of more than 35,000 artifacts.



The final event of the month is “Engaging Dance and Drumming” - a free musical performance that will take place Friday evening, February 24th at Cleary University’s Commons building. The performance is geared toward all ages and features an evening of authentic African dance and drumming with the Bichini Bia Congo Dance Theater of Ann Arbor and Afro Beats of Flint.



