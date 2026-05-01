Cleary Alumnus, Chem-Trend CEO to Deliever Keynote Address at Sunday's Graduation

May 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



John Lundin, president and CEO of Chem-Trend LP, will serve as the keynote speaker at Cleary University’s graduation ceremony, Sunday at Eastern Michigan University.



A Cleary graduate himself, Lundin earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the university in 2001 and went on to obtain a master of science degree in administration-leadership from Central Michigan University.



“I always will be grateful for Cleary University,” he reflects. “The school was the right fit at the right time and in the right place. The professors and instructors work in the fields they teach, and they present material that is relevant and relatable, particularly to adult learners – as I was when attending the school,” he finds.



“Cleary is a great option for students to learn and grow in a small university setting and receive real-world experiences from industry experts.”



When he reflects over his 20+ year career with Chem-Trend, Lundin remembers his father’s words when Lundin was 18, and uncertain of his future. “Go to a business school,” he told his son. “Dad was right. I got that business degree, and it led to so many more career opportunities. Cleary makes it possible for everyone to achieve their dreams,” he asserts.



As this year’s graduates prepare to take their own next steps, Lundin shares this message with the 2026 Cleary graduating class: “Success is rarely linear; It is built through resilience, hard work and the courage to invest in yourself, no matter your stage of life.”



Chem-Trend LP, a global leader in chemical specialties, is headquartered in Howell.



President of Doyle Homes in Brighton will receive an honorary doctorate degree at Cleary commencement ceremonies.



Jeff Doyle, president of Doyle Homes and Howell resident, will be presented with an honorary doctorate degree from Cleary University at the commencement ceremony Sunday, May 3. Doyle Homes is a custom home-building and remodeling company serving Brighton, Hartland, Howell, Milford, Pinckney and South Lyon. Doyle opened his business in 1997.



“I was quite honored to learn I was receiving this degree,” Doyle says. “Cleary University is a huge asset and a fine institution for this community. The school adds so much to young students as well as adult learners, and in a close-to-home location. My family and I are proud to support the university through its fundraising events during the year.”



Doyle is heavily involved in the Livingston County community. He is past board president of the Home Builders Association of Livingston County, past board president of Habitat for Humanity in Livingston County, he served on the Howell Chamber of Commerce board and currently serves on the Livingston Arts Council board. He was born and raised in Lansing, graduated from Michigan State University, left the state to start his home-building career, and he and his wife returned to Michigan – and Livingston County – to raise their children.



A second honorary doctorate degree will be presented to Lt. Mark Young of the Detroit Police Department.



Cleary presents an honorary doctorate degree to individuals who demonstrate outstanding achievements in their profession; enrich the world with their knowledge, mentorship abilities and exemplary contributions; live the attributes of The Cleary Mind™; and inspire graduates, students, families and the entire community to aspire to excellence.