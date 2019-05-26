Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron To Hold Open House

May 26, 2019

A local organization that takes to the skies to assist in times of trouble will hold an upcoming open house.



The Civil Air Patrol Livingston County Composite Squadron will hold the event Tuesday, June 4th, from 6 to 8:30pm at the Howell Armory. The event is open to ages 12 and up, and is geared towards those that may be interested in aviation, youth leadership, or serving the country.



The Civil Air Patrol was formed during World War II and has spent more than 75 years as an auxiliary of the United States Air Force. Event organizers remind that people interested in serving in the auxiliary can begin as young as 12 years old. During moments of crisis like natural disasters, or when family members or friends are missing, the CAP is often called on to do aerial reconnaissance and perform search and rescue operations.



The organization supports communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development, and promotion of air, space and cyber power.