UPDATE: Brighton Boil Water Advisory in Effect until Sunday

April 6, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A Boil Water Advisory went into effect for the City of Brighton on Thursday morning following a water main break. The city says they expect repairs to be complete by Thursday evening.



Crews are continuing to work on repairs to the break on Washington Street.



Even after the break is repaired, the boil water advisory will still be in effect until at least 9:00 pm on Saturday, April 8th.