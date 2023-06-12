City of Brighton Issues Streetscape Project Update

June 12, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The City of Brighton issued an update on the ongoing downtown Streetscape Project.



Last week, crews poured concrete for new "parking areas" along Main Street, close to shops and restaurants. The City of Brighton said contractors also installed 4 of the 6 decorative light poles to illuminate future crosswalks.



Starting the week of Monday, June 12, crews will get to work installing the irrigation conduit through sidewalks on the north side of Main Street, from Hyne Road to the Millpond Park area.



Also in Millpond Park, crews will begin installing the electrical framework for a future fire pit.



On May 24, the City of Brighton said while the contractors are working diligently to keep on pace, the project's timeline was getting slightly behind due to forces out of their control. Unbeknownst to them or the City Staff, crews were running into a lot of buried underground structures and utilities that were not known to exist. Additionally, these structures were intertwined with the existing AT&T lines and old gas main, and in some cases, encased in cement.



Despite the setbacks, the area appears less muddy and the project continues to move forward.



The City of Brighton’s contractor will conduct sidewalk removal and replacements throughout the city starting on June 12 in an effort to remove safety hazards, and install ADA Compliant ramps at some locations.



The latest Streetscape Project updates can be found at the provided link.