City of Brighton to Host 20th Annual Arbor Day Celebration

April 27, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com.



The City of Brighton is holding its 20th annual Arbor Day celebration on Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m.



The event will be held near the corner of North 4th Street and Chestnut and will include a tree planting ceremony.



Mayor Kris Tobbe will be there to read the Arbor Day proclamation and attendees will have the chance to take home tree seedlings in honor of Arbor Day.



The event is free and the public is welcome to attend.