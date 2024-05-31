City Of Howell Working To Acquire Parcel As Part Of Depot Lot Project

May 31, 2024

Jessica Mathews





The City of Howell is working toward acquiring needed property to expand parking in the downtown area as part of a larger development project.



Staff has been working with MDOT and state officials to acquire the parcel west of the Historic Depot off Wetmore Street.



The Howell City Council adopted a resolution at a recent meeting to purchase the property. Since it’s excess state property, the resolution was required specifying the public use and acknowledging the use will be for not less than 10 years – ensuring it will not be bought and flipped for private use.



Councilman Nikolas Hertrich told WHMI the City is looking to purchase the property adjacent to the Depot to expand parking on the north side of town as part of the larger Howell Depot Lot Project. He said it’s part of the larger vision they’ve had and an objective to increase parking.



Hertrich noted there were concerns brought forward by some residents regarding mowing, noise from engines, lights from vehicles, and potentially people loitering. He says they’ll address those during planning efforts and make sure they’re part of discussions going forward.



A purchase agreement is expected to be before Council in June.



Preliminary design plans for the Depot Lot Project can be viewed in the provided link.