City Of Howell To Host Annual Arbor Day Celebration

April 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell is hosting its annual Arbor Day celebration tomorrow.



Friday marks Arbor Day - which celebrates the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees.



The City is observing 35 consecutive years as a Tree City USA community and will be commemorating its 36th annual Arbor Day Celebration.



The 3rd grade classes from Hutchings Elementary will be attending the event, along with the Police Department, Fire Authority, and supporting sponsors.



Director of Public Services Matt Davies tells WHMI various stations will be set up at the event for kids to learn about different things. He says they’ll teach them about what Arbor Day is all about and how to plant a tree, and then give them a sapling to take home to plant.



The Arbor Day Celebration will take place at the Howell Memorial Cemetery and starts at 10am. The event is free and open to the public. It will be held rain or shine.



As part of the City’s Tree City USA qualification, Council also adopted an Arbor Day Proclamation. The resolution encourages the celebration of Arbor Day; as well as efforts to protect trees and woodlands, and the planting of trees to promote the well-being of current and future generations.