North Road Resurfacing Starts Friday In City Of Fenton

May 12, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A large resurfacing project starts up Friday in the City of Fenton that will result in travel delays through early June.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing North Road between the Fenton City limits at US-23 and Rolston Road beginning on Friday.



Shoulder work was done earlier this week in the area. The expected completion date for the project is Tuesday, June 7th.



Two-way traffic will be maintained. However, motorists are advised to allow additional time to reach their destination.