City Of Dexter Awarded Grant For Tree Planting Projects

October 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews





The City of Dexter is among 29 communities awarded tree planting grants.



Awards totaling $102,545 will help communities and organizations throughout Michigan add trees to streets, parks, and other public spaces. The grants will help various communities purchase a variety of trees to be planted this fall or next spring.



The City of Dexter was awarded $3,500.



1,275 new trees will be added through the grants – which mark a 27-year partnership between the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, DTE Energy Foundation, and ReLeaf Michigan. It aims to support and engage cities, schools, non-profits and other community-based organizations in caring for the environment, beautifying neighborhoods, and properly planting trees away from utility infrastructure.



DNR Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator Kevin Sayers said trees make communities and neighborhoods beautiful, healthy, and vibrant places. He added “This program promotes planting the right types of trees in the right places to ensure they stay healthy and provide benefits for all”.



Project proposals are solicited annually from eligible partners around the state. The next opportunity to apply is summer of 2024.