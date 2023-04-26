Water Main Repairs In City Of Brighton

April 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Water main repairs are scheduled in the City of Brighton today and motorists will encounter some traffic impacts.



City crews will be making repairs to a water main at the southwest corner of Main and S. Second Street.



The work will require the eastbound lane of Main Street to be closed from the 3rd Street to S. Second Street from 7am until approximately 4pm.



Eastbound traffic will be detoured at the roundabout.



A map detailing the area of the closure is provided.