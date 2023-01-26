Road Closures In City Of Brighton

January 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton has issued an update for road closures and traffic disturbances as part of the Main Street Streetscape Project.



The contractor has closed parts of Grand River while a water main is installed across the road under the Main Street/Grand River intersection. Once the water main installation is complete, the contractors will begin working on boring the smaller diameter pipe for fire hydrants.



The boring contractor is scheduled to be done with their portion of the work by this Friday or Saturday at the latest. At that time, the lanes will be re-opened.



The City further advises that as part of the installation of specific fire hydrants on Main Street, there will be intermittent full closures of both east and westbound Main Street.



Updates are available on the City of Brighton’s website. The link is provided.