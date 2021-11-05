Rickett Road Paving Starts Today In City Of Brighton

November 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure could impact some traffic in the City of the Brighton for the next few days.



Paving on Rickett Road starts today and is expected to last through next Tuesday. The work was delayed a bit due to weather conditions.



Rickett Road will be closed to through traffic. Residents, business owners, and employees will be allowed access but the City cautions that traffic delays may be experienced. Motorists are advised to follow posted detour routes.



The City website lists the approximate project end date as November 15th.