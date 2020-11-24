Church Bookkeeper Heads To Trial On Embezzlement Charge

November 24, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An embezzlement case against the former bookkeeper for a Livingston County-based religious denomination district office has been bound over for trial.



76-year-old Judy Murray of Wyandotte formerly worked for the Assemblies of God Michigan District, which is located in Brighton Township. She was charged last month with embezzlement of $100,000 or more, although it is alleged that she stole more than $200,000. While officials said approximately $150,000 has already been returned to the organization, court records show she waived her preliminary exam earlier this month, sending her case to circuit court for trial. Jeff Hlavin, the Superintendent for the Assemblies of God Michigan District, previously told WHMI that they were aware of the situation, adding that they “have very high standards for those employed in our office and the person you have referenced has been removed from employment. The legal matters surrounding the issues are being handled by the authorities.” Murray is free on bond pending a pretrial hearing December 4th in front of Judge Michael Hatty. If convicted, Murray faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to three times the amount embezzled.