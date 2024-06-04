Wixom Man Charged In Death Of 1-Year-Old Child

June 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Wixom man is facing felony charges following the death of a 1-year-old child.



24-year-old Christopher Charles Savage is charged with murder and 1st degree child abuse following an incident that occurred around 12:30pm on Saturday, June 1st.



Wixom Police were called out to a residence in the 30,000 block of Tamarack Drive on a report of a child, 1-year-old McKinley Hardy, who was unresponsive.



Upon arrival, officers found the mother and her boyfriend performing CPR on the child. She was initially transported to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi but transferred to Children’s Hospital in Detroit, where she died.

Police say preliminary investigation revealed the child died from multiple injuries throughout her body. It’s alleged that Savage was the only adult with her at the time she suffered the injuries that resulted in her death.



Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said “Words cannot begin to describe how deeply disturbing and upsetting this incident is. Children deserve safe environments to grow and thrive and this child clearly did not have that opportunity. My office will fight for justice for the victim and their loved ones.”



Wixom Police Chief Phil Langmeyer said “I am proud of the men and women of the Wixom Police Department for their thorough and tireless work to bring this case to a resolution. The department’s condolences go out to the loved ones of McKinley who were so tragically affected by this senseless crime.”



Savage remains held in the Oakland County Jail. Records show bond was denied. He’s due in 52-1 District Court for a probable cause conference on June 12th.