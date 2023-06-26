Chilson Road Rehabilitation Project Delayed

June 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





UPDATE: Per the Livingston County Road Commission:



The Chilson Road Project (Brighton Rd to N of Bishop Lake Rd) has been delayed until after the 4th of July. An updated schedule will be sent out once dates are confirmed.





Motorists should prepare for major delays associated with a project in Genoa Township this week.



A road rehabilitation project is scheduled on Chilson Road from Brighton Road to north of Bishop Lake Road. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, weather permitting.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact and motorists should brace for major delays as that portion of Chilson Road will be under flag control.



An alternate route is advised during construction.