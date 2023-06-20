Rehabilitation Project On Chilson Road Next Week

June 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists should prepare for major delays associated with a project in Genoa Township next week.



A road rehabilitation project is scheduled on Chilson Road from Brighton Road to north of Bishop Lake Road. Work is expected to start Monday and be completed by next Friday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact and motorists should brace for major delays as that portion of Chilson Road will be under flag control.



An alternate route is advised during construction. A map of the project route is pictured.