Thefts/Damage At Chilson Hills Cemetery

June 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Thieves struck at a cemetery in Genoa Township.



All of the perennials and hydrangeas were stolen, a bench was moved, and a party was held with debris left all over the small Chilson Hills Cemetery off Chilson Road.



Clerk Polly Skolarus told WHMI there is a “grave robber in the community” and they’re hoping to catch the thief “who stooped so low as to steal from the dead”. She said the township supports the small cemetery at a cost of roughly $10,000 annually.



It is one of the oldest in the county with graves dating back to the early 1800s. Skolarus said recently, someone decided it was cheaper to steal plants and flowers from the cemetery than buy than own. She says someone drove a small cart around the cemetery and removed all of the flowers and plants that were planted by the township and the family members of those who are interred there.



Skolarus said she’s just wondering if anyone seen anything or perhaps noticed someone who planted five hydrangeas and a bunch of hostas in their yard this spring.



Restoration work has since taken place. Anyone with information is asked to contact Genoa Township.