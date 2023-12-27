Chickadee Chow Down At Kensington Metropark

December 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents are invited to bundle up and enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience at Kensington Metropark – the “Chickadee Chow Down”.



Around the Nature Center, a variety of winter songbirds will eagerly fly to the hands of visitors for seeds. While feeding wildlife in the Metroparks is against park rules, it makes a special exception for songbirds during the program since it’s unique to Kensington Metropark.



Attendees will begin inside the Nature Center to learn why the activity is possible in the park, how to identify the birds they might feed, and how to properly feed songbirds in the park. Guests will take a short, guided walk to meet their new feathered friends and the park provides all of the seed.



The program is geared toward all ages and will take place this Thursday and Saturday. Registration closes one day before each program.



Details are available in the provided link.