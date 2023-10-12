Chelsea High School Auditorium Undergoes Renovations

October 12, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Following extensive renovations, the auditorium at a local High School will be re-opening this weekend.



A concert is being held to mark the unveiling of extensive work, this Saturday from 7 to 8:30pm at Chelsea High School’s newly re-named Ron Mead Auditorium.



According to Superintendent Michael Kapolka, the over-all cost of the renovation was 2-point-7 million dollars. Funding comes from a bond passed in 2019. The re-naming of the facility was approved by the school board in August.



A Facebook post by school officials extends, “a warm invitation to all students, alumni, families, and friends.”



The auditorium’s namesake, Ron Mead was principal of Chelsea High School until his retirement in 2008, serving a total of 19 years in the position.



Renovations to the facility include seating updates, theatre lighting, sound, new curtains, and the band shell. The auditorium’s cantilever balcony also received reinforcement to improve stability. The entire space was also painted.



The event is free and takes place at the high school at 740 North Freer Road.