Check Your AC Ahead of Next Week's Expected Heat Wave

June 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A heat wave is in the forecast next week, with indices pushing triple digits.



If you haven't done so already, Nicole Bramlett with Bramlett Heating and Cooling, says you better make sure your AC is working properly before it's too late.



"Check your filters often and change those. Dirty filters can reduce the air flow and actually make your AC work harder," says Bramlett.



"Make sure you clean out any debris around your outdoor condenser. Sometimes if your condenser is in the direct sunlight, in a hot location, that can also make it work harder."



National Weather Service is calling for hot and humid, temperatures in the 90s Monday through Thursday next week.



"Watch that thermostat, if you set it down to a temp, that your AC is working properly and gets the house down to that temp," Bramlett added.



"It may have to work a little harder with the hotter temperatures, but definitely keep an eye on it. The air flow out of your registers is always a good indicator, how that feels, warm or cold. Just keep an eye on it."