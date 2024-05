Limestone Project On Chase Lake Road

May 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road project is underway this week in Cohoctah Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that crews will be out placing limestone on Chase Lake Road between Crandall Road and Antcliff Road.



Chase Lake Road will be closed to thru-traffic; with local traffic permitted only.



The project is expected to wrap up by Friday, weather permitting.